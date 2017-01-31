Crunch Fitness to occupy part of old Pro's Rancha

Crunch Fitness to occupy part of old Pro's Ranch site Crunch Fitness has plans to move into the space formerly occupied by Pro's Ranch. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jRKSDz Crunch Fitness , billed as a judgement-free gym for a diverse group of people seeking physical fitness, has plans to open its first Las Cruces gym in the space formerly occupied by Pro's Ranch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.