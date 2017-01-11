Crash briefly closes eastbound US 70
Crash briefly closes eastbound US 70 Morning commuters should avoid US 70 eastbound. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ijy4Yn LAS CRUCES - Morning commuters should avoid US 70 eastbound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Djordan
|48
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Billue
|7,115
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
|Ivan
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|8
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC