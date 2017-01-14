Conlee counselor visits White House, witnessesa

As First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final public address, Las Cruces resident Beverly Tenorio stood on the risers behind her in the East Room of the White House. Conlee counselor visits White House, witnesses history LAS CRUCES - As First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final public address, Las Cruces resident Beverly Tenorio stood on the risers behind her in the East Room of the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.