Club to host Photography Boot Camp workshops

LAS CRUCES - The Doña Ana Photography Club of Las Cruces will again be offering Photography Boot Camp Workshops. The five-part series is aimed at anyone new to photography, anyone wanting to learn how to better use their camera, or anyone with questions about photography and how to take better photographs.

