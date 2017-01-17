City plans shoulder work on South Tri...

City plans shoulder work on South Triviz Drive

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

South Triviz Drive from Nevada Avenue to Missouri Avenue will have shoulder work for 5 days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18.Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during construction. City plans shoulder work on South Triviz Drive South Triviz Drive from Nevada Avenue to Missouri Avenue will have shoulder work for 5 days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18.Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? 20 min howwassantefe 4
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Mon Phillip 7,117
News N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10) Jan 11 FacePalmingINTENSELY 35
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Jan 11 Djordan 48
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 3
Ivan Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 8
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Dec 23 Frankenfool 3
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC