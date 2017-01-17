City plans shoulder work on South Triviz Drive
South Triviz Drive from Nevada Avenue to Missouri Avenue will have shoulder work for 5 days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during construction.
