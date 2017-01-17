South Triviz Drive from Nevada Avenue to Missouri Avenue will have shoulder work for 5 days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18.Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during construction. City plans shoulder work on South Triviz Drive South Triviz Drive from Nevada Avenue to Missouri Avenue will have shoulder work for 5 days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18.Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during construction.

