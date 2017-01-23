City categorizes vacant homes, creates map
City staff assess list of more than 200 properties in Las Cruces that last year were considered vacant or abandoned. City categorizes vacant homes, creates map City staff assess list of more than 200 properties in Las Cruces that last year were considered vacant or abandoned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affrique (May '12)
|21 hr
|anonymous
|249
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|21 hr
|volk4me
|7,118
|High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|120
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|7
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC