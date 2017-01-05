Chamber luncheon features speakers on...

Chamber luncheon features speakers on Workman's Comp and property assessments 010517

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Grant County Beat

The January 5, 2017 meeting of the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce opened at noon with two speakers on the agenda. The first informant was Augustin Nakamoto, Office Manager for the Las Cruces branch of New Mexico Workers' Compensation Administration, or "Workmen's Comp," as it better known.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) 12 hr Gutierrezmarin88 47
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Fri Germaign 7,113
Ivan Dec 30 Tammy 7
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Dec 23 Frankenfool 3
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) Dec 21 Tammy 17
Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ... Dec 21 Tammy 1
News Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10) Dec 19 lillianna spedalieri 14
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,703,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC