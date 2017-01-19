Bishops call for prayers, support for peace ina

Bishops call for prayers, support for peace in Holy Land Bishop Oscar CantAo, of the Las Cruces Catholic Diocese, was among bishops who made pilgrimage to the Middle East Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k66SKT LAS CRUCES - An international council of Catholic bishops, including Las Cruces Catholic Diocese Bishop Oscar CantAo , continues to call for an end to longtime hostilities in the Middle East. The Coordination of Episcopal Conferences in Support of the Church of the Holy Land, also known as the Holy Land Coordination, concluded its annual pilgrimage Wednesday to the Holy Land.

