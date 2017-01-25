BET's 'The New Edition Story' shows how the boy band changed the world of R&B

From left, Ellijah Kelly as Ricky Bell, Algee Smith as Ralph Tresvant, Luke James as Johnny Gill, Woody McClain as Bobby Brown, Keith Powers as Ronnie DeVoe and Bryshere Y. Gray as Michael Bivins in "The New Edition Story." There's a scene in Part 3 of "The New Edition Story" in which five aspiring singers greet New Edition member Michael Bivins after one of the band's shows in the late 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ninme.