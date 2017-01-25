BET's 'The New Edition Story' shows how the boy band changed the world of R&B
From left, Ellijah Kelly as Ricky Bell, Algee Smith as Ralph Tresvant, Luke James as Johnny Gill, Woody McClain as Bobby Brown, Keith Powers as Ronnie DeVoe and Bryshere Y. Gray as Michael Bivins in "The New Edition Story." There's a scene in Part 3 of "The New Edition Story" in which five aspiring singers greet New Edition member Michael Bivins after one of the band's shows in the late 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ninme.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Mikey
|7,119
|affrique (May '12)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|249
|High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|120
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|7
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC