Be On the Lookout - Violent Gang Member in Las Cruces on New Mexico's Most Wanted List

Las Cruces, NM- Fugitive Jeremy Lopez-Robledo is wanted for Probation Violation and has a history of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. This Fugitive has a violent history that includes Robbery, Battery Upon a Health Care Worker, Residential Burglary, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Battery Upon a Peace Officer and Assault on a Peace Officer.

