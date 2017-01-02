A nationwide search is on for a 2-year-old boy after his 23-year-old father allegedly beat the child's grandfather before setting fire to the family's La Mesa mobile home and absconding with the toddler. Authorities: Man set fire to La Mesa home, took boy A nationwide search is on for a 2-year-old boy after his 23-year-old father allegedly beat the child's grandfather before setting fire to the family's La Mesa mobile home and absconding with the toddler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.