20 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Arturo Sanchez chosen as DoA a Ana County deputy treasurer Sanchez is a former chief deputy treasurer for Chaves County Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jwS0oh LAS CRUCES - Arturo Sanchez, a former chief deputy treasurer in Chaves County was named Wednesday as DoA a Ana County's chief deputy treasurer. Sanchez has been employed with the DoA a Ana County Treasurer's Office since October of 2015 as a document technician, according to a DoA a Ana County news release.

