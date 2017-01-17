Arizona man pleads guilty to federal ...

Arizona man pleads guilty to federal cocaine trafficking charge in New Mexico

Jesus Quiroz, 36, of Tucson, Ariz., pled guilty today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to cocaine trafficking charges arising from the seizure of 72.1 kilograms of cocaine at the New Mexico Port of Entry near Lordsburg, N.M. Quiroz was arrested on Sept. 9, 2016, on a criminal complaint charging him with possession of more than 72 kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute in Hidalgo County, N.M. According to the complaint, Quiroz was arrested after law enforcement officers at the New Mexico Port of Entry on Interstate 10 in Lordsburg seized 61 individually wrapped packages containing more than 72 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor and trailer in which Quiroz was traveling.

