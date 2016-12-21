Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old near Las Cruces
An Amber Alert has been issued out of southern New Mexico for a 2-year-old boy who authorities say was forcibly taken from a residence in southern New Mexico. Authorities say the boy, Ethan Jacquez, was taken from his home on Powell Place Road in La Mesa near Las Cruces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|42 min
|justice is just a...
|7,099
|Ivan
|Dec 30
|Tammy
|7
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
|Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10)
|Dec 19
|lillianna spedalieri
|14
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC