Free tax preparation starting February 1. AARP/CAA volunteers will prepare your simple federal and state tax returns through April 17, 2017 on a first-come, first-served basis. Where: Community Action Agency, 3880 Foothills Dr. AARP and CAA to offer free tax preparation Free tax preparation starting February 1. AARP/CAA volunteers will prepare your simple federal and state tax returns through April 17, 2017 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.