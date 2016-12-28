Zia Middle School students learn value of giving
Zia Middle School students learn value of giving LAS CRUCES - Students in the National Junior Honor Society at Zia spent the semester learning lessons about compassion. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2huw7rw From left, Kaelee Sells, Shaylie Salopek, Simran Grover, Lorena Chavez, MountainView Regional Medical Center nurse Kimberly Smetzer, Krystal Yalkut, Hailey Himelright, Katelyn Legault, Meghan Legault and Anabelle Fortin drop off Jared Boxes the students made to cheer up the hospital's young patients.
