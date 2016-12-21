On Wednesday morning, Wal-Mart employees Concha Franco and Angelica Rigales delivered an early Christmas gift to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission: 378 pairs of socks to help hundreds of toes stay warm this winter season. Wal-Mart employees collect socks for homeless LAS CRUCES - On Wednesday morning, Wal-Mart employees Concha Franco and Angelica Rigales delivered an early Christmas gift to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission: 378 pairs of socks to help hundreds of toes stay warm this winter season.

