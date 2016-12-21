Tobias Rene, a Southwest Latin music entertainer, is donating a unique gift forcharity this year - raffling a private New Year's Eve house party. Tobias Rene raffling NYE house party Tobias Rene, a Southwest Latin music entertainer, is donating a unique gift forcharity this year - raffling a private New Year's Eve house party.

