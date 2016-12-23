Teens urged to submit artwork for Chaosa
Teens urged to submit artwork for Chaos Collaboration The 2017 Teen Chaos Collaboration art exhibit will be Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at the WIA Building Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ip1EsD LAS CRUCES - Teenage artists in Las Cruces are encouraged to submit their artwork for the 2017 "Chaos Collaboration," to be conducted Feb. 3 and 4 at the Women's Improvement Association Building, 340 N. Reymond St. The event, coordinated by the city of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department, is an art show with music performances for teens by teens. A goal of the event is to bring a fresh perspective to local culture, according to a city of Las Cruces news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Georganne
|7,058
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Fri
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Ivan
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|5
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
|Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10)
|Dec 19
|lillianna spedalieri
|14
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC