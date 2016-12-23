Teens urged to submit artwork for Chaosa

Teens urged to submit artwork for Chaos Collaboration The 2017 Teen Chaos Collaboration art exhibit will be Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at the WIA Building Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ip1EsD LAS CRUCES - Teenage artists in Las Cruces are encouraged to submit their artwork for the 2017 "Chaos Collaboration," to be conducted Feb. 3 and 4 at the Women's Improvement Association Building, 340 N. Reymond St. The event, coordinated by the city of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department, is an art show with music performances for teens by teens. A goal of the event is to bring a fresh perspective to local culture, according to a city of Las Cruces news release.

