Taiwanese traveler paints mural as gift to Las Cruces
New art mural on the the former West End Art Depot may be the beginning of what could become a new art space Taiwanese traveler paints mural as gift to Las Cruces LAS CRUCES - New art mural on the the former West End Art Depot may be the beginning of what could become a new art space Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ibWTm9 Yao Siao, a traveling artist stands in front of the mural he is painting on the former West End Art Depot, 401 N. Mesilla Street, Thursday December 1, 2016. The mural is a tribute Las Cruces and life in a small town.
