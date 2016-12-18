Strike up the band! Eight DHS band mates selecteda

Eight Deming High School musicians will have reason to toot their own horn as the new year begins upon their selection into the 2017 New Mexico State University Southwest Honor Band and Orchestra. Strike up the band! Eight DHS band mates selected for honors DEMING - Eight Deming High School musicians will have reason to toot their own horn as the new year begins upon their selection into the 2017 New Mexico State University Southwest Honor Band and Orchestra.

