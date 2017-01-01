Some Las Crucens find novel way to celebrate New Year's Costume contest is a unique way to usher in 2017 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hFKk4X Tyler Robinson, a host at Pecan Grill and Brewery, dressed as a Stormtrooper talks with other hosts at the front door of the restaurant during the Pecan grill and brewery comic-con new years eve party. Saturday, December 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.