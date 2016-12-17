Silva: More states backing higher minimum wagesa

Silva: More states backing higher minimum wages for workers In this last election, four states voted to raise their minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hSXywy Your recent story, "Las Cruces businesses brace for higher minimum wage," was disappointing and incomplete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.