Planning could lead to new international rail crossing
A large-scale study in the works could lead to the eventual relocation of railroad tracks in southern Dona Ana County and the establishment of a new international rail crossing west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,081
|Ivan
|20 hr
|Tammy
|7
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
|Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10)
|Dec 19
|lillianna spedalieri
|14
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
