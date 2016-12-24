North Main Self Storage partners with U-Haul
North Main Self Storage partners with U-Haul North Main Self Storage has signed on with the U-Haul Company of New Mexico Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hi1iX7 North Main Self Storage has signed on with the U-Haul Company of New Mexico, Inc. as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Las Cruces community. North Main Self Storage, 1712 N. Main St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, U-Box warehouse, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.
