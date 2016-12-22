NMSU Police warn of scam offering university job
We have received multiple reports of a scam attempt circulating this morning. The attempts are being sent to individual's cell phones via text, and claim to be referrals from "THE RECRUITING DEPARTMENT OF NMSU".
