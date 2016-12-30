New Year's weekend could get windy and wet
New Year's weekend could get windy and wet Gusts to 32 mph possible Saturday afternoon, and a 60 percent chance of rain Sunday Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2iO4Xtu A satellite image, late Friday, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, of rain systems moving through New Mexico. Although Las Cruces has received little rain, storms have been passing through the region since late Wednesday, and will continue through Sunday The last day of 2016 could be windy and the first day of 2017 may be wet and just might include thunder and hail.
