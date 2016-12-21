New Mesilla marshal brings 'fire dog,...

New Mesilla marshal brings 'fire dog,' ideas for change

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: SFGate

In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, photo, Mesilla's new Marshal, Kevin "K.C." Alberg talks about his new roll as Marshal after serving as the Towns fire marshal, at the New Mesilla Public Safety Building, Mesilla, N.M. Aspen is the only trained fire dog in the state of New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 20 hr T rules 7,048
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) Wed Tammy 17
Ivan Wed Tammy 5
Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ... Wed Tammy 1
News Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10) Dec 19 lillianna spedalieri 14
News dispatch centers closing Dec 14 Julio 17
affrique (May '12) Dec 13 anonymous 247
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC