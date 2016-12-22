Man charged with assault hours after home burns down
Man charged with assault hours after home burns down The Las Cruces man was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of assaulting staff workers at Memorial Medical Center Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2heo9mk The remains of Jesse Colliver's mobile home lie charred and scattered on the ground Thursday, December 22, 2016. The home, in the 2900 block of Davis Road, caught fire Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Georganne
|7,058
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Fri
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Ivan
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|5
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
|Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10)
|Dec 19
|lillianna spedalieri
|14
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC