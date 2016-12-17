Lerdo, Las Cruces extend Sister Citiesa
Lerdo, Las Cruces extend Sister Cities relationship Las Cruces and Lerdo, Mexico have had been sister cities since 1982 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2i1a0qe Lerdo Mayor Maria Luisa GonzA lez Achem, and Hale Huber of Las Cruces Sister Cities Foundation sign agreements pledging to continue the 34-year sister cities agreement. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, Lerdo Mayor Maria Luisa GonzA lez Achem , and representatives of the Las Cruces Sister Cities Foundation and its counterpart organization in Lerdo have signed agreements pledging to continue the 34-year sister cities agreement.
