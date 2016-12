Las Cruces Utilities that provides gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste services is advising its customers of questionable external activity related to its operations. Las Cruces Utilities advisory: Phone calls questionable LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Utilities that provides gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste services is advising its customers of questionable external activity related to its operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.