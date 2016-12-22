Giving Tuesday elicits more than $9,0...

Giving Tuesday elicits more than $9,000 for Aggiea

An important resource in the fight against food insecurity at New Mexico State University got a much-needed surge of support as a result of the university's recent GivingTuesday event and its new crowdfunding platform.

