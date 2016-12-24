Get ready for a brown Christmas as winds pick up
Get ready for a brown Christmas as winds pick up Wind Advisory in effect for Las Cruces from midnight until noon Christmas Day Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hjj7ox Sustained west to southwest winds, blew into Las Cruces, obscuring the Organ Mountains, seen here from the Las Cruces Dam Friday with an anticipated speed of 35mpg and gusts up to 50 mph according to the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa. LAS CRUCES - A winter storm will pass through New Mexico Sunday, but it won't mean a white Christmas for Las Cruces.
