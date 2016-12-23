Free computer classes to start in January ata

Free computer classes to start in January at Branigan Library First eight people to register will be guaranteed use of a computer Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hh6LgJ LAS CRUCES - Free computer literacy classes will be offered in January at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. Registration is not required, but the first eight attendees will be guaranteed use of a computer, according to a city of Las Cruces news release. People who attend the classes are encouraged to bring their own laptop computers, if space permits.

