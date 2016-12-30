Phantom Fireworks and Discount Fireworks are selling fireworks to people who want to celebrate the start of the new year Fireworks for New Year's celebration are being sold Phantom Fireworks and Discount Fireworks are selling fireworks to people who want to celebrate the start of the new year Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hBxS6h LAS CRUCES - Las Crucen Benjamin Gordon smiled Friday and said he was going to "pop off" about the start of the new year. Gordon's comment was a play on words as he chose the fireworks he intends to ignite at midnight Saturday to celebrate New Year's Day.

