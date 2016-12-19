The driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old woman in February was indicted last week by a DoA a Ana County grand jury, court record show. Driver in fatal I-25 crash indicted for vehicular homicide LAS CRUCES - The driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old woman in February was indicted last week by a DoA a Ana County grand jury, court record show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.