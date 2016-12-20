Don't trash that tree - treecycle it
In an effort to relieve the traffic coming into the landfill, there will be an open top roll-off container outside the gates at the Old Fo from Sunday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. Don't trash that tree - treecycle it! In an effort to relieve the traffic coming into the landfill, there will be an open top roll-off container outside the gates at the Old Fo from Sunday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2id57dL Robin Lawrence, new solid waste administrator, stands next to the Green Grappler dropping off a load of green waste to be chipped. The Old Foothills Landfill, at 555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., is the place to treecycle your Christmas tree after the holiday.
