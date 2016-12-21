Do a Ana County jetport gets certified weathera

The DoA a Ana County International Jetport is now equipped with a certified weather observation system, making it a possible landing option for flights that can't land at the El Paso or Las Cruces airports. DoA a Ana County jetport gets certified weather system SANTA TERESA - The DoA a Ana County International Jetport is now equipped with a certified weather observation system, making it a possible landing option for flights that can't land at the El Paso or Las Cruces airports.

