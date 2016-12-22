DASO toy drive benefits hundreds of children
A month-long toy drive organized by DoA a Ana County Sheriff's deputies will benefit hundreds of area kids DASO toy drive benefits hundreds of children A month-long toy drive organized by DoA a Ana County Sheriff's deputies will benefit hundreds of area kids Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hdy6jM LAS CRUCES - A month-long toy drive organized by DoA a Ana County Sheriff's deputies will benefit hundreds of area kids, thanks in part to the generosity of local retailers. More than 300 items were collected at area Dollar General stores from patrons who purchased and donated toys.
