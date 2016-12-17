City to vote on eliminating Extra-territoriala

Las Cruces city councilors will vote Monday on eliminating the Extra-territorial Zoning Authority, a city-county body that oversees land-use decisions in a five-mile swath around Las Cruces. City to vote on eliminating Extra-territorial Zoning Authority LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces city councilors will vote Monday on eliminating the Extra-territorial Zoning Authority, a city-county body that oversees land-use decisions in a five-mile swath around Las Cruces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.