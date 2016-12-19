County officials said development standards in the unincorporated areas have improved over the years, helping to reduce the need for the authority City Council eliminates ETZ Authority County officials said development standards in the unincorporated areas have improved over the years, helping to reduce the need for the authority Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2i8YIAg The city of Las Cruces logo is seen on a window at the entrance of city hall, 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces. LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces city councilors voted unanimously on Monday to do away with the city's Extra-Territorial Zoning Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.