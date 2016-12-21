Avila resigns from assistant city manager post Avila had been on undisclosed leave for several weeks Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ig2fNb Daniel Avila, assistant city manager and chief operating officer for the city of Las Cruces, said Saturday he has not applied for the Las Cruces city manager's position and will not be a finalist. LAS CRUCES - Daniel Avila, assistant city manager and chief operating officer for Las Cruces, has resigned, according to a news release from the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.