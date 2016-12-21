Avila resigns from assistant city manager post
Avila resigns from assistant city manager post Avila had been on undisclosed leave for several weeks Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ig2fNb Daniel Avila, assistant city manager and chief operating officer for the city of Las Cruces, said Saturday he has not applied for the Las Cruces city manager's position and will not be a finalist. LAS CRUCES - Daniel Avila, assistant city manager and chief operating officer for Las Cruces, has resigned, according to a news release from the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|3 min
|Georganne
|7,058
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Fri
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Ivan
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|5
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
|Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10)
|Dec 19
|lillianna spedalieri
|14
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC