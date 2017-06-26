Woman who killed officer husband gets 12 years.
Bexar County Sheriff via Twitter: "We just extradited Diana Lopez from Webb County. Lopez failed to stop & render aid to her SAPD husband after a crash."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4
|Sun
|Laredo
|1
|Opiets (Dec '16)
|Jun 24
|Freak
|2
|Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Juice2103
|7
|Gonzales Auto Parts
|Jun 22
|Jesus
|4
|Samantha Ramirez
|Jun 17
|Darissa
|1
|wher can i find
|Jun 7
|Skatez
|2
|Shoot out
|Jun 6
|Ramiro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC