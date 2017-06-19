Unemployment rates decline across area

Hidalgo County's unemployment rate dropped half of a percent in May while Edinburg and McAllen are tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the Rio Grande Valley, slightly higher than the state's unemployment rate. The county's May unemployment rate was 7.5 percent while the CameronCounty unemployment rate was 7 percent, according to a Texas Workforce Commission report broken down by Workforce Solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.