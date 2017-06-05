Two officers wounded in shootout are released from Texas hospital
A man wanted for questioning in a homicide was killed and three police officers hospitalized following a shootout in Laredo, Texas, a police spokesman said. Police were looking for Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez on Friday after his girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, 50, was found dead inside her Laredo apartment, police spokesman Joe Baeza said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coming to town
|6 hr
|Family
|2
|want to make $80-$400 EVERY FRIDAY? PLUS BENIFITS
|8 hr
|team
|1
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Inquisitor
|19
|Gonzales Auto Parts
|Fri
|Gatcho
|3
|Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15)
|Jun 2
|Curious
|3
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Jun 2
|Curious
|30
|Shoot out
|Jun 2
|Nose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC