Two-bedroom apartment too costly for ...

Two-bedroom apartment too costly for America's minimum wage

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A "Now Leasing" sign is seen outside an apartment complex in Laredo. According to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there is nowhere in this country where someone working a full-time minimum wage job could afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wher can i find Jun 7 Skatez 2
Shoot out Jun 6 Ramiro 2
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) Jun 6 tilt 4
massage parlor (Dec '13) Jun 6 El gato 31
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) Jun 5 martin 20
where to find Jun 5 gus 1
coming to town Jun 4 Family 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Notre Dame
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,663,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC