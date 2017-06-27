Texas Medical Board Suspends Laredo D...

Texas Medical Board Suspends Laredo Doctor

Tuesday Read more: KGNS-TV Laredo

The Texas Medical Board has issued a press release informing the public that the Board's disciplinary panel has temporarily suspended the medical license of Dr. Antonio Salinas. In the press release the Board says they took the action after determining Salinas' continuation in the practice of medicine posed a threat to public welfare.

