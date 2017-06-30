Spot rates, demand for trucks stay high

The number of posted loads gained 2.5% while truck posts dipped 1.2% on the spot truckload market during the week ending June 24, said DAT Solutions, which operates the DAT network of load boards. Severe weather disrupted freight movement in the South but load-to-truck ratios were solid as shippers prepared for both the end of a quarter and the last full week before the July 4 holiday: Spot truckload rates held steady even though surcharges are on the decline: on-highway diesel fell 2 cents more to a national average of $2.47/gallon.

