Spot rates, demand for trucks stay high

Spot rates, demand for trucks stay high

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

The number of posted loads gained 2.5% while truck posts dipped 1.2% on the spot truckload market during the week ending June 24, said DAT Solutions, which operates the DAT network of load boards. Severe weather disrupted freight movement in the South but load-to-truck ratios were solid as shippers prepared for both the end of a quarter and the last full week before the July 4 holiday: Spot truckload rates held steady even though surcharges are on the decline: on-highway diesel fell 2 cents more to a national average of $2.47/gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cl Sat curious 1
massage parlor (Dec '13) Jun 28 msanch38 32
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) Jun 28 Ben 8
News Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4 Jun 25 Laredo 1
Opiets (Dec '16) Jun 24 Freak 2
Gonzales Auto Parts Jun 22 Jesus 4
Samantha Ramirez Jun 17 Darissa 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC