Reserve Soldiers work to develop stru...

Reserve Soldiers work to develop struggling border towns in south Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The United States Army

Soldiers with the 277th Engineer Company based in San Antonio repair a 2.5-mile stretch of dirt road in a colonia near Laredo, Texas, as part of an Innovative Readiness Training mission June 23, 2017. Nearly 200 Reserve Soldiers are participating in the mission along the Texas-Mexico border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
massage parlor (Dec '13) Wed msanch38 32
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) Wed Ben 8
News Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4 Jun 25 Laredo 1
Opiets (Dec '16) Jun 24 Freak 2
Gonzales Auto Parts Jun 22 Jesus 4
Samantha Ramirez Jun 17 Darissa 1
wher can i find Jun 7 Skatez 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC