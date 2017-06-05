Records: Suspect in Laredo shootout was convicted murderer

The Laredo Police Department issued a public advisory at about 4:20 p.m. Friday that Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez, pictured, was wanted for questioning in connection with the slaying of his girlfriend, whose body was found earlier that day. Officers encountered Rodriguez outside a Stripes convenience store at about 5 p.m. Rodriguez was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.

