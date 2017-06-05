Records: Suspect in Laredo shootout was convicted murderer
The Laredo Police Department issued a public advisory at about 4:20 p.m. Friday that Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez, pictured, was wanted for questioning in connection with the slaying of his girlfriend, whose body was found earlier that day. Officers encountered Rodriguez outside a Stripes convenience store at about 5 p.m. Rodriguez was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wher can i find
|Jun 7
|Skatez
|2
|Shoot out
|Jun 6
|Ramiro
|2
|Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15)
|Jun 6
|tilt
|4
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Jun 6
|El gato
|31
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|Jun 5
|martin
|20
|where to find
|Jun 5
|gus
|1
|coming to town
|Jun 4
|Family
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC